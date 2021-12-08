City of Glenpool re-dedicates VFW Memorial

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Oklahoma is home to around 300 thousand veterans and Tuesday on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the City of Glenpool unveiled a new and improved veterans memorial.

Along the brick path, each brick is engraved with a veteran's name. There are seven flag poles with flags from each branch and a shiny new monument to show appreciation to Oklahoma veterans.

VFW Post 9126 Vice Commander, Aaron Allen said the city's partnership was a big help during the process.

“When we first partnered with the city on upgrading the memorial, we had so many ideas to help insure this monument appropriately represented the entire veteran community, past, present and future," said Allen.

The memorial site started as a water well. Louise Johnson, a former Councilwoman, started the original memorial 30 years ago.

“I am so proud that the city has taken it over and maintaining it because the enhancement really really is precious," said Johnson.

Joyce Calvert, Glenpool Mayor, said Tuesday's re-dedication is just a small thank you to those who have sacrificed so much.

“Our veterans deserve every honor, every opportunity, and every support that we as a society can provide," said Calvert.

Mayor Calvert wrapped up Tuesday's ceremony by naming Glenpool a Purple Heart City for its continued dedication and support of America's veterans.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --