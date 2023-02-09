City leaders hope to extend Improve Our Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Bynum and members of the Tulsa City Council announced hopes to renew the City of Tulsa’s next capital improvement package.

Tulsans can vote on a $609 million capital funding package. City officials say the package will not raise taxes, but will extend Improve Our Tulsa by four more years. Tulsans first voted for Improve Our Tulsa in 2013 and extended it in 2019.

City leaders say the proposal could help fund necessary improvements at City facilities and sites while also providing capital funding for public safety equipment and street maintenance.

2 News Oklahoma joined city leaders when they toured some of the facilities they say have extreme maintenance needs.

Tulsa leaders want to fix these notable buildings in the city

Some of the identified areas for the upcoming Improve Our Tulsa discussion and equipment needs include Municipal Court and Tulsa Police Department Headquarters, Tulsa Animal Welfare, Tulsa Fire Department Headquarters, Tulsa Performing Arts Center, The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements in City facilities and Tulsa Fire Department apparatus and vehicles, to name a few.

“Since voters first approved the original Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package a decade ago, Tulsans have been a part of the largest streets improvement program in our city's history and we have made significant progress as it relates to improving our streets and infrastructure,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Because of these investments by Tulsans, in the next installment of Improve Our Tulsa we have the opportunity to properly maintain city facilities that have been overlooked for far too long while enhancing the mission critical responses of our public safety departments and proactively protecting our street assets.”

"I'm pleased that we are being proactive in addressing shortfalls caused by inflation so that we can move forward with much-needed upgrades to Animal Welfare and other City facilities so that we can more effectively provide crucial services to all Tulsans,” Tulsa City Council Chair Crista Patrick said.

For more information about the past Improve Our Tulsa packages, visit: www.improveourtulsa.com [improveourtulsa.com]

