City honoring Tulsa Animal Welfare staff for National Shelter Appreciation Week

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is sharing their appreciation for the Tulsa Animal Welfare during National Shelter Appreciation Week.

This week on the Tulsa Animal Welfare Facebook page they are honoring the employees that take care of, clean, protect and rescue animals across the city.

The week also highlights the pets that are currently filling the shelter with hopes that more people adopt or foster as to limit the amount of homeless animals.

According to the City of Tulsa in 2022 TAW rescued 959 animals, aided in 3,151 adoptions and helped with 897 foster placements.

On Wednesday the City Council is set to honor the efforts of the staff and volunteers with a proclamation reading.

For ways to help TAW representatives said they always are needing donations and for people to adopt and fosters animals.

To learn more visit the Tulsa Animal Welfare website.



