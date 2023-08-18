City dedicates street to Tulsa historian

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is honoring a historian who headed the Public Oversight Committee for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation. Kavin Ross passed away in May but his family and city leaders say his legacy lives on.

“He was just a good natured person and really believed in the city,” said Edward Ross.

Edward Ross is Kavin’s younger brother. He was on hand as city leaders unveiled a road sign honoring Kavin’s life.

“He was my best friend,” said Ross. “He was the person I talked to all the time now I don’t have that anymore.”

Kavin passed away in May but in his time in Tulsa, he made a huge difference on the community.

“We know because of the work of Kavin Ross, that there are at least 18 victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre in this cemetery across the street,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Mayor Bynum says the sign’s placement is strategic marking a spot where Kavin spent a lot of time, Oaklawn Cemetery.

It’s where, through his work as the chairman of the Public Oversight Committee for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation, he helped teach others the history of one of Tulsa’s darkest days.

“It’s all about history to him,” said Ross. “The last 20 plus years that’s all he did, that’s all he thought about.”

“He’s one or the foremost historians in the world when it came to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre,” said Mayor Bynum. “His work is utilized in museums around the world to this day.”

For his family, friends, and city leaders, they’re thankful for this reminder of his life’s work.

“We can leave a legacy of knowledge to people and that was his mission,” said Ross.

“Our city is so grateful to him,” said Mayor Bynum. “This is a small way we can honor a great man in the history our city.”

Kavin’s dad, former State Representative Don Ross, co-founded the Tulsa Race Riot Commission. When Kavin moved back to Tulsa decades ago, he took up that work and started recording video interviews with survivors of the massacre.

