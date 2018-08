MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

“We have always been known as the Merle Haggard song says in “Okie from Muskogee…” “We don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee,” and it looks like that’s about to change where we will be smoking marijuana in Muskogee,” said Alex Reynolds.

In just three days, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said the health department will start to receive and process applications for licenses.

Cities and towns are preparing for the law to fully go into effect.

Just this week Broken Arrow’s city council adopted the law as it was passed by voters with State Question 788.

Cities like Muskogee are ready to roll out an entire framework that regulates where growers can grow, where people can buy pot and how people can grow at home.

What are cities doing to make sure a dispensary doesn’t pop up across a school or church?

“We’re trying to stay as much ahead of it as we can. When this first came out we began working toward how we want to address this,” said Matthew Beese, Muskogee’s Deputy City Attorney.

Muskogee is part of the first wave of communities adopting ordinances to enforce and regulate medical pot.

“We looked at this as any other business license,” said Beese.

Beese said the city is making sure, dispensaries, growing operations and warehouses are zoned properly.

Officials said the proposed ordinance mirrors state law by not allowing pot to be sold within a thousand feet of a school.

The city also wants to charge medical marijuana license holders $50 who want to grow at home.

Officials with the City of Tulsa said it doesn’t have any ordinances in the draft phase regulating medical marijuana yet.

Broken Arrow’s city council is expected to vote on a draft of medical marijuana regulations in the coming weeks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: