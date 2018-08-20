Church on the Move sells Dry Gulch; Christmas Train could move to another state

TULSA -- Church on the Move pastors announced during service Sunday that the church has sold its Dry Gulch facilities near Pryor, which serve as a summer camp and retreat center.

Pastors said the Dry Gulch activities will continue in similar fashion under the new ownership.

Pastors also announced that another group wants to buy Christmas Train, which would move the popular train ride to another state.

Watch the service which included the announcements here. The pastor begins speaking at about the 29-minute mark.

