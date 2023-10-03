Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to bring first Mormon temple to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build a Mormon temple in Tulsa — a first for the city.

The announcement came in the final session of the LDS semiannual general conference, with President Russell M. Nelson discussing plans for 20 new temples in 13 countries.

Tulsa's temple will be the second one in the state. A temple in Oklahoma City was dedicated in 2000 and rededicated in 2019.

Oklahoma has more than 50,000 Latter-day Saints and 90 congregations.

Temples are reserved for special occasional worship services and ceremonies. Regular weekly worship is held meetinghouses or church facilities.

