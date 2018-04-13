Church catches fire in Nowata

Cloudy
NOWATA, Okla. -- Crews are responding after a church caught fire in Nowata on Friday morning.
The fire was reported at Trinity Church at 117 South Williow in Nowata.
Numerous fire departments are responding to the fire but no injuries have been reported.
2 Works for You will provide more information when it becomes available.
