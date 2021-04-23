Watch
Christian Ministers Alliance has numerous donors for youth center, but they still need help

A drawing provided by Rev. Casey on the youth center he hopes to build.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 23, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of cars go past a lonely, empty four-acre lot in northeast Tulsa, every day.

The lot on E Apache St. and N Lewis Ave. belongs to the Christian Ministers Alliance (CMA) and they have a big vision for it.

“We want to build a youth center to help with gang violence, crime, teen pregnancy,” said Rev. W.R. Casey Jr., president/CEO of the CMA.

They hope to keep children and teens out of trouble and more focused on education.

“We want to make an impact on these young people and eventually make an impact on the whole city,” Oklahoma Senator Dave Rader said.

The CAM is partnering with numerous organizations and leaders on the project, but they still need help. Only $200,000 of the $7.5 million goal is raised. Casey said checks can be made out to the CMA building fund and mailed to P.O. Box 2095 Tulsa, OK 74101.

Interested donors can also call Casey at (918) 902-1374.

