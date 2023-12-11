Chouteau teen on horse-drawn carriage dies after wreck with semi-truck

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy riding his horse-drawn carriage in Mayes County died after a wreck with a semi-truck on Dec. 10, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP hasn't released what happened but said the wreck happened just after 11 p.m. at the US-412 intersection with 428 Road two miles west of Chouteau.

This is a developing story.

