Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chouteau teen on horse-drawn carriage dies after wreck with semi-truck

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 08:30:28-05

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy riding his horse-drawn carriage in Mayes County died after a wreck with a semi-truck on Dec. 10, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP hasn't released what happened but said the wreck happened just after 11 p.m. at the US-412 intersection with 428 Road two miles west of Chouteau.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7