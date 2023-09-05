Choctaw Nation mourns death of Lighthorse patrolman after off-duty ATV crash

LATIMER, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation is mourning the loss of Lighthorse Patrolman Rance Warren following an off-duty ATV accident Monday evening.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash in Latimer County where they say the ATV lost control on a gravel edge of a roadway rolling over and hitting a tree.

The two passengers involved in the crash were treated and released with minor injuries.

Choctaw Nation released the following statement about Warren:

The Choctaw Nation mourns the loss of one of our own, Patrolman Rance Warren, following an accident over the weekend. Patrolman Warren dedicated over 13 years to Choctaw Nation Public Safety in both Security and Police positions. He worked in our Pittsburg County division and always represented our values of Faith, Family and Culture while serving and protecting the community. We are heartbroken as a brotherhood and for his family.



The Choctaw Lighthorse Police are appreciative for the extension of sympathies and compassion shown to us by others in the law enforcement community and general public.

Latimer County Sheriff's Office is sharing their condolences for the loss in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Memorial services will be held at McAlester Expo Center on Monday, Sept. 11, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Gowen Cemetery in Latimer County.

