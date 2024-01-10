Choctaw Nation launches website for Marvel's 'Echo' series

TULSA, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation launched an informational website dedicated to Marvel's "Echo" series.

The new show features a Choctaw Nation member as the main character. The website provides history and informational details on how the show creators incorporated the Choctaw Nation into planning and production.

The Choctaw Cultural team worked with Marvel Studios to make sure all aspects of the five-episode series represented accurate history and traditions of the Nation.

The show features Choctaw symbols, cultural clothing and even the Choctaw language. As an added push to the Choctaw Nation, the five episodes were all dubbed in the Choctaw language.

The website shares the cultural significance and history of the games as well as symbols featured in the show.

Interviews with Choctaw members about the creation of the show as well as the outreach from Marvel Studios to partner with the nation are prominently featured on the website.

Marvel Studios and the Choctaw Nation held a premiere at the District Theater on Nov. 3, where they showed the first two episodes.

The show was released to the public on Jan. 9.

See the website here.

