Chili Bowl Nationals schedule and race times

TULSA, Okla. — The Chili Bowl Nationals kicks off January 8 and runs through Saturday, January 13.

This year's races feature more than 350 racers from across the country and over 50 from the state of Oklahoma.

RACE TIMES



Monday, January 8: Pits open at 9:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9: Pits open at 9:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10: Building opens at 9:00 a.m., pits open at 11:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 11: Building opens at 9:00 a.m., pits open at 11:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.

Friday, January 12: Building opens at 9:00 a.m., pits open at 9:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 13: Building opens at 8:00 a.m., pits open at 8:00 a.m. and racing starts at 10:00 a.m.

For more information about where to gettickets, rules and more, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

