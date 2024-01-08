Chili Bowl Nationals schedule and race times

TULSA, Okla. — The Chili Bowl Nationals kicks off January 8 and runs through Saturday, January 13.
This year's races feature more than 350 racers from across the country and over 50 from the state of Oklahoma.
RACE TIMES
- Monday, January 8: Pits open at 9:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 9: Pits open at 9:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, January 10: Building opens at 9:00 a.m., pits open at 11:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, January 11: Building opens at 9:00 a.m., pits open at 11:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.
- Friday, January 12: Building opens at 9:00 a.m., pits open at 9:00 a.m. and racing starts at 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday, January 13: Building opens at 8:00 a.m., pits open at 8:00 a.m. and racing starts at 10:00 a.m.
For more information about where to gettickets, rules and more, click here.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube