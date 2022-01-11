'Chili Bowl' expected to bring tens of millions to Tulsa economy

TULSA, Okla. — The 36th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl is underway at Tulsa’s Expo Square. Organizers say thousands of people are in Tulsa for the event which means people will be spending money at area businesses.

Tulsa Regional Tourism tells 2 News they are expecting more than 75,000 visitors to the city over the next week. They estimate those visitors will spend more than $30 million at restaurants, hotels, and shopping.

Tickets are in high demand, nearly selling out for Thursday, Friday and saturday. Event organizers tell 2 News people are anxious to attend since last year’s chili bowl was scaled-back because of the pandemic.

Over the past few decades, the Chili Bowl has helped put Tulsa on the map for being the largest indoor midget racing event in the world. It’s also one of the first racing events to kick-off the racing season.

“It's an iconic event. It happens nowhere else but here and those are the things we’re really trying to promote about tulsa. There’s really only one chili-bowl,” president for the Tulsa Tourism Dept. Ray Hoyt said.

