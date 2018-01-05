32nd Annual Chili Bowl Nationals 2018 Preview

TULSA--In just two days racers from all over the country and even the world will be filling up The River Spirit Expo Square as they prepare for the Chili Bowl.

Organizers say it took about a week to build the race track using more than 700 truck loads of clay.

The Expo is the biggest facility that hosts midget sprint car racing in the country.

It takes about 50 people to make this event happen.



This year, organizers are expecting more than 100-thousand visitors throughout the week-long event.

The co-founder of the chili bowl says it's grown from just 35 racers in 1987 to more than 350 from almost every state and five countries.

“Not in my wildest imagination i ever thought it'd get this big. you know it's just the location, we're centrally located as far as population goes. the racers haven't raced in three to four month,” said Emmett Hahn, co-founder of Chili Bowl.

Organizers say the event has a big impact in the local economy with upwards of 20 million dollars.

This includes hotel stays, restaurants and fuel.

Practice starts at 9am on Monday, and the first races will be on Tuesday.

