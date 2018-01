TULSA, Okla. - A child is dead after a fire in Tulsa.

Crews were called out to the scene near Memorial Drive and East 33rd Street early Wednesday morning. Officials say a child was killed in the fire and one adult had to be transported to the hospital. The condition of the adult is unknown.

Officials say they don't know the cause of the blaze but say it looks to have been contained within a bedroom. They also believe it was accidental.

