Child Abuse Network to open new facility

TULSA, Okla. — With so many children to help the new, 9-million-dollar Child Abuse Network facility is 34-thousand square feet of help and care.

No more cramped offices or tight spaces.

2 News followed donors, partners and Child Abuse Network board members including 2 News Oklahoma General Manager Amy Calvert

on a tour of the midtown Tulsa center where the design is all about providing peace and calm to children and parents at the worst time

of time of their lives.

Thursday morning is the official ribbon cutting of the new facility.

Our Julie Chin will emcee the grand opening.

That's when they'll reveal the new name and share more on the mission of the Child Abuse Network as it celebrates nearly forty years of

helping Oklahoma children.

