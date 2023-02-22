Child Abuse Network holds training for Broken Arrow Fire Academy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Advocates from the Child Abuse Network are working to train the public on signs to look for when a child is being abused.

While it’s important for everyone to know the signs, some people will cross paths with abuse victims more often than others. Katie Drilling and Courtney Buscher work for the child abuse network and are working to expand child abuse awareness training in the area.

The two say it’s crucial for first responders to also go through this training.

“They see this stuff all the time,” says Buscher. “So we want to give them the adequate training and the right information on how to report and what to report.”

About two dozen cadets from Broken Arrow’s fire academy went through child abuse awareness training Wednesday afternoon.

The cadets learned how to recognize the different signs of child abuse, and the proper channels to report it if they suspect it. Taylor Schuyler is a cadet in the fire academy. He says today’s child abuse awareness training, is essential.

“I think it’s good to know the signs and recognize patterns we may see with injuries, and other things that may lead us to assume or believe that maybe there’s child abuse involved,” says Schuyler. “And we can go on and get the proper authorities so we can make those children’s lives better because no kid should live in fear.”

In Oklahoma, everyone is required by law to report suspected child abuse.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --