Chick-fil-A announces nationwide delivery service

Restaurant chain Chick-fil-A announced Tuesday that it has partnered with DoorDash for a nationwide delivery service for customers.

The restaurant is offering delivery from more than 1,100 of its locations nationwide.

Chick-fil-A and DoorDash will give away up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches from now until Nov. 20 when placing an order through DoorDash. The giveaway is exclusively available daily after 10:30 a.m. through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order when using the promo code “CFADELIVERY.”

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

Chick-fila-A has been testing delivery with DoorDash since 2017 in select markets.

