Cherokee Nation pushes for equality

TULSA, okla — The Cherokee Nation announced today its pushing for more equality for the tribe's freedmen.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Junior laid out new initiatives at a news conference at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa.

"This is I think the most impactful thing that we have done to make progress on this issue" said Hoskin.

Other speakers attended the conference as well. Addressing how far they’ve come as a nation and thanking those who made this mission for equality possible.

"First we'll launch an effort in the Congress and the courts to destroy the separate and unequal system of justice for Cherokee citizens of freedman decent under federal law" said Hoskin.

Under current law, if a Cherokee Freedman is accused of a major crime, they are tried through state court instead of federal or tribal court.

"His status as a Cherokee nation citizen will be completely ignored. Our message today is that this is simply intolerable." Hoskin said.

Chief Hoskin plans to take his argument to lawmakers in Washington dc. To plead his case on behalf of the Cherokee Nation.

“We will not rest until the United States and its backwards laws on Cherokee Freedmen descendants catches up with the order of equality here at the Cherokee Nation” said Hoskin.

Hoskin also announced he signed a lease for a building in north Tulsa. it will be a place where the Cherokee community there can gather and meet.

