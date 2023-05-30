Watch Now
Cherokee Nation officials break ground on Stillwell wellness center

The Cherokee Nation
Posted at 2:38 PM, May 30, 2023
STILLWELL, Okla. — Cherokee Nation officials broke ground on the Mary L. (Holland) Carson Wellness Center in Stilwell Tuesday.

The roughly 50,000-square-foot two-story building will feature many amenities, including child watch services, a teaching kitchen, and a fitness center with basketball courts and studios.

In 2021, Cherokee Nation Chief Hoskins signed the Public Health and Wellness Act, which allocates funds to Cherokee Nation's Health Services. The funds contribute to the building of substance abuse treatment and wellness centers.
The new wellness center is the first major construction project under the 2021 Act.

