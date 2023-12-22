Chelsea Police Chief arrested, charged on multiple fraud charges

CHELSEA, Okla. — The Roger County District Attorney charged the Chelsea Police Department's Chief Shawn McKibbin on two counts of fraud.

2 News obtained jail documents that confirmed McKibbin's arrest and charges filed Dec. 21. He faces two charges of fraud including trying to obtain property by false pretenses and using a computer to commit fraud.

The Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said McKibbon provided fake bank accounts during a real estate transaction.

Walton said McKibbon admitted to falsifying the documents. He bonded out of the Rogers County Jail.

2 News reached out to CPD and is waiting to hear back.



After the arrest the Town of Chelsea released the following statement:

The Town of Chelsea became aware of a pending arrest warrant for our current Chief of Police late Thursday night. We have been working in conjunction with the local District Attorney’s office during their investigation. It is in the best interest of our community that Chief McKibbin be placed on administrative leave while we gather more information about the charges placed against him for his actions committed outside the realm of his duties as Town of Chelsea Police Chief. We want to assure our citizens that our officers will continue to run the day to day operations of the Chelsea Police Department without interruptions. At this time, we would like to refrain from anymore discussion or comments on this employee matter and his pending charges. We do want to thank the Rogers County Sheriffs Office for their additional support while we are short staffed.

This is a developing story.

