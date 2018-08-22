Cheddar's restaurant announces customer data breach

Cheddar's restaurant has announced a data breach that could affect customers who ate at the restaurant late last year or early this year.

The restaurant said on Aug. 16, Cheddar's learned that between Nov. 3, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018, an unauthorized person or persons gained access to payment card information in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The affected information involved payment card information and payment card numbers.

More information can be found here.

