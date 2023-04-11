Checotah school band trailer stolen

CHECOTAH, Okla. — Thieves strike again. This time in Checotah. That's where a school band trailer was stolen from Checotah Public Schools.

Now, the district is asking for the community's help finding it.

The trailer is white, and the best way to identify it is by its make. It’s a Lark trailer that shows a logo of a bird and the word Lark on the driver's side of the trailer.

Ashley J Hackler

Checotah Public Schools Superintendent Monte Madewell said they believe the trailer was taken over the weekend as they discovered it missing Monday.

It was kept outside the band room in the school parking lot, and the loss is a big hit for the small school.

Madewell said the trailer itself costs around $10,000, and all the equipment inside adds up to $17,000.

“It’s just devastating to kids and to the color guard," Madewell said. "It's also devastating to our booster club and band director. We’ve got a great band program and a great color guard program. It's kind of the middle of the season.”

He told 2 News he realizes the chance of getting the trailer back is slim, but they are still holding out some hope.

If you spot this trailer or have any information about who took it, you’re asked to contact the Checotah Police Department.

