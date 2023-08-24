Charges filed in 71st and Yale wreck that killed unborn child

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is charged with manslaughter after a wreck he allegedly caused led to the death of an unborn child.

Court documents say Johnathan Parish didn't stop at the 71st and Yale stoplight around 5 p.m. on July 18 and wrecked into a pregnant driver.

Police used traffic light cameras to verify what happened in the collision and Parish admitted to running the light, according to court documents.

The pregnant woman was taken to the hospital and had to have an emergency C-section. The child passed away on July 21 and statements from her doctors listed placental abruption as a direct cause of the crash and subsequently the cause of death.

Parish was arrested on Aug. 23 and is awaiting trial.

