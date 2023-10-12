Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Charges filed against 15-year-old after fatal shooting at west Tulsa party

Deadly shooting
Tulsa Police Department
Deadly shooting
Posted at 10:08 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 11:08:58-04

TULSA, Okla. — 15-year-old Isaias Huerta is charged with first-degree manslaughter after initiating a shooting that killed 16-year-old Joshua Saldivar at a west Tulsa party in August.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 20, a fight broke out at a party near 2020 W. Archer Pl. According to court documents, a group then gathered around the fight. This is when detectives say "a barrage of gunfire from at least eight shooters" ensued.

Saldivar died at the scene after being struck in the back. 2 News spoke with Salivar's family after the shooting as they searched for answers.

Joshua Saldivar family.png

Another person went to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and survived. Police say there were around 100 people at the party, mostly teens.

The day after the shooting, detectives spoke with Huerta, who said he initiated the shooting, court documents say.

Huerta allegedly told detectives he saw someone at the party with whom he and his friends didn't get along. He said he then pulled out his 9mm Ruger handgun and fired multiple rounds "in the air" but towards the person he didn't like, court documents said.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7