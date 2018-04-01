Challenge Air provided free flights for children with special needs at Tulsa's Riverside airport

TULSA, Okla. - More than 50 children with special needs had the chance to go on a plane ride and even be a co-pilot for the day at Riverside L. Jones Airport.

The event was held on Saturday by Challenge Air, a national nonprofit organization. Its mission is to build confidence and self-esteem in children and youth with special needs through the gift of flying.

It provides services to kids with special needs ranging from ADHD and autism to down syndrome.

The organization was created in 1993 and has more than 3,500 volunteers nationwide.

