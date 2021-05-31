Ceremony honoring Tulsa Race Massacre victims at Reconciliation Park

TULSA, Okla. — Monday marks 100 years since Tulsa’s deadly race massacre in the Greenwood District. Leaders within Tulsa’s black community are commemorating the legacy of black wall street. Happening Monday, a final soil collection is taking place to memorialize the victims of the tragedy.

Tulsa’s Remembrance Coalition and the Equal Justice Initiative will host its final soil collection to honor the remaining and unknown victims of the 1921 race massacre. The event is happening at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park at 10 a.m.

Over the past two years, the two organizations worked in Montgomery Alabama to honor the history and the lives of victims through a series of “soil” collections. Each sample represents a life-lost during the massacre. On Monday, the event will honor their final sample for their collection. The event is also supposed to honor survivors and descendants of the massacre -- who served in the nation’s military.

This comes as the “Remember and Rise” event was also supposed to be held at Oneok Field. That would have featured artist John Legend and keynote speaker Stacy Abrams. But, that event has been cancelled.

Monday’s memorial event comes one day before President Biden will be in Tulsa. He is expected to deliver remarks on the centennial. He will also be meeting with survivors of the massacre at the greenwood cultural center.

