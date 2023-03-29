Celebrity Attractions announces new season lineup

Oklahomans can look forward to seeing some top Broadway shows next season at the Performing Arts Center in Tulsa.

Celebrity Attractions announced the 2023-24 season Tuesday and revealed some big productions. Disney's Aladdin will premiere in Tulsa September 26-October 2, 2023. Beetlejuice will be on stage November 21-26. Both shows are coming straight from Broadway. For the first time in approximately 20 years, Celebrity Attractions will bring back Hairspray. Fans can also purchase tickets to see My Fair Lady, To Kill A Mockingbird and TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. The goal is to attract a wide audience to these productions.

"We've got a family show with Aladdin, we've got a classic with My Fair Lady and then we've got something new," said Kristin Dotson, Celebrity Attractions CEO said. "Beetlejuice and Tina are new coming direct from Broadway and then everyone loves Hairspray."

In addition, Mean Girls will return after the production was forced to shut down in January of 2022 halfway through its Tulsa run due to a Covid19 outbreak among the cast.

"Girls night out, family entertainment, all of it it's super fun," Dotson said. "We're excited to bring that back to give an opportunity for the people that missed out when it was here last."

Celebrity Attractions is celebrating its 40th year in business. It was started in 1983 by Larry and Kay Payton, who wanted to share their love of Broadway.

"My husband and I started the company to bring family entertainment to Tulsa and it segued pretty quickly into Broadway and just took off. We then started doing shows in seven cities and it just grew and grew." She believes her husband, who passed unexpectedly in 2013, would be very proud of the staff and the new season they put together. "He trained everyone well and they are absolutely the most fantastic group of people. every year the same enthusiasm. They work very, very hard."

The pandemic and its subsequent shutdown of live productions was a difficult time. Yet, company leaders say fans are returning quickly. These productions have a $40 million impact on Tulsa's economy, according to Dotson.

"It's a great way to introduce your kids to the excitement of live theater, especially if you going to catch Lion King this summer and then Aladdin in the fall. We're just super proud to have such a great relationship with Disney and continue to bring their tours into Tulsa," Dotson added.

With the current season still underway, and this new lineup of productions in the works, Kay Payton encourages Oklahomans to enjoy Broadway shows in Tulsa.

"Theatre is magic. It takes you away to a different place to a different time , sometimes. It's an experience that you'll think about over and over and over and over."

For information on show tickets and season tickets, go to celebrityattractions.com.

