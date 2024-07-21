CELEBRATION OF PEACHES: Final day of Porter Peach Festival

PORTER, Okla. — Saturday was the final day of the Porter Peach Festival, and it was the final opportunity to try all kinds of peach-flavored things.

People from across the state brought in the peaches and fair food.

People like Will Moyano. Moyano says a peachy time was worth the drive.

"It's nice seeing small towns coming from Oklahoma City because you can see how unified a community is."

It's not just peach cobbler and funnel cakes. There's plenty of vendors and rides but Moyano says the Porter peaches were the priority.

"Getting some peaches you know some peach ice cream cause you can't come here and not have some of that."

2 News drove to Livesay Orchards and spoke to Kyle Livesay, who contributes to the peach festival and told 2 News about the importance of a good crop.

"It's really important. I don't think anyone comes to the peach festival wondering where the peaches are."

Livesay tells 2 News that preparing for the event takes a full year. At least 80 people work during the festival.

Moyano says it's a time for anyone to enjoy.

Absolutely. Everyone come to the Porter Peach Festival"

