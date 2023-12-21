Celebrating Christmas through Oklahoma history

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's history is incredibly unique, and that doesn't change around Christmas time.

Oklahoma has ties to some iconic Christmas music and movies, as well as the most recognizable holiday plant — mistletoe.

Oklahoma's floral emblem: Mistletoe

Mistletoe is Oklahoma's oldest symbol, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

When Oklahoma was just a territory, the legislature designated mistletoe as the state's floral emblem on Feb. 11, 1893. The bill was the first to establish an official floral emblem by any legislature.

The fun reminder to give some love to a significant other during the holidays also caused some controversy for the state in the 1800s.

In 1893, mistletoe was selected as Oklahoma Territory's floral emblem before most knew what a parasitic plant was.

"Early settlers who lobbied for support of the parasitic plant were not necessarily aware it was a parasite. Instead, they touted mistletoe as the only greenery available to decorate graves during the hard winter of 1889," said OHS.

The OHS also publishes a bimonthly newsletter that takes its name from the symbol.

I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas

Believe it or not, one of the most popular Christmas songs, "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas" was sung by a 10-year-old from Oklahoma City.

That 10-year-old was Gayla Rienette Peevey in 1953. Prior to her singing the song, Peevey already had a record deal with Columbia Records.

She performed the song on the CBS television network’s Ed Sullivan–hosted show Toast of the Town.

The Oklahoma City Zoo capitalized on the song's popularity and started a campaign to get Peevey a hippopotamus for Christmas. Area school children donated around $3,000 and gifted a baby hippopotamus named Matilda to Gayla, which she donated to the zoo on Dec. 23, 1953. Matilda spent forty-five years at the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

The mastermind behind the holiday hit "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" was born in Broken Arrow in 1914.

Ralph Blane went to Tulsa Central High School and Northwestern University. He also studied music in New York City.

Blane was born Ralph Uriah Hunsecker but changed his name to better fit on a theater marquee.

Blane's Hollywood movie musical credits include My Dream Is Yours and The Girl Most Likely. Martin and Blane's most memorable score was for Meet Me In St. Louis, starring Judy Garland. The film's tunes included "Meet Me In St. Louis," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "The Trolley Song" ("'Clang, clang, clang' went the trolley, 'ding, ding, ding,' went the bell"), which garnered an Academy Award nomination.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Jim Carry's version of The Grinch grossed over $345 million, and it was directed by a man from Duncan, Oklahoma.

Director Ron Howard was born to actors Rance and Jean Howard. Ron mad his film debut at just 18 months old in the movie Frontier Woman.

He also worked in television as a regular in Playhouse 90 and later found a permanent persona in 1960 when he was cast as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show. In the mid-1970s, he became America's favorite teenager in Happy Days, the Oklahoma Historical Society said.

"His directorial debut came in 1977 with Grand Theft Auto, a film in which he also served as screenwriter and star. Since that time he has directed smash hits including Splash (1984), Night Shift (1982), Cocoon (1985), Parenthood (1989), Apollo 13 (1995), and The Grinch (2000)," said OHS.

A Christmas… Present

Known for playing DJ Tanner on Full House, Candace Cameron Bure chose northeast Oklahoma as the backdrop for her Hallmark movie "A Christmas... Present."

Christmas movie being filmed in Claremore

In 2022, the movie set took up Main Street in Claremore, as well as a neighborhood in Owasso.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

