Causes of stress and ways to manage it

TULSA, Okla. — In this 2 Cares for the Community story sponsored by Mindset Behavioral Health, we look at some things that can cause stress, and how therapy can provide techniques to help calm it.

"We all have stress in our lives. We all have various obstacles that come up,” said Megan.

She manages the office at Mindset Behavioral Health in Tulsa, and regularly sees a therapist to help her cope with the stress in her busy life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness, or frustration can all be stressors.

Signs that can indicate stress can include changes in appetite, energy, or sleep.

Amy Turner is a licensed professional counselor and runs Mindset Behavioral Health in Tulsa.

“There are lots of people that are struggling especially right now," Turners says.

"We've seen a major increase in the amount of calls that we get people just reaching out and feeling very overwhelmed with life today.”

Leslie juggles a busy life, career and family. To help manage her stress she sees a therapist.

"The expectation was that I would get some tools to be able to help me understand what was going on and be able to navigate through it," Leslie says.

"I would like for people to know that it's OK to reach out for help. You have to be willing to hear what the therapist says, and willing to take action."

Megan says she learned the benefits of taking calming breaths when stressed.

She also learned to compartmentalize stress by mentally putting it into boxes.

"My therapist explained physiologically how that affects your body and your nervous system and calms my nervous system," Megan says.

“I was just open-minded enough to give something a try and it worked."

Turner says therapy isn't one-size-fits-all. It is tailored to each individual's needs.

"Most people can do an outpatient therapy session,” said Turner.

“Or do groups, and that can help with whatever they're going through."

She adds when you're stressed out "it's just nice to know that you're not alone” and that help is available.

Turner says health insurance often covers mental health needs.

She says referrals can be made by your personal physician, and, clinics like Mindset Behavioral Health also take private pay clients.

There are also providers that use sliding pay scales to lessen barriers to accessing mental health providers.

Turner said you can also find good resources on websites like Psychology Today.

