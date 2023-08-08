Catoosa superintendent discusses new school year

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Public Schools is a small but growing district, and that growth is something the superintendent is keeping an eye on.

Summer has ended, and the 2023-2024 school is about to be underway, but first, Catoosa faculty rang in the new year with some fun.

Staff gathered for a welcome-back event the week before the first day — and they really brought the energy.

Superintendent Robert Schornick told 2 News he's starting the year with about 98% staff leaving only a few open positions.

"Special ed and support staff. I mean, that's where we're at right now. I mean, of course, that's a problem across the entire nation and also the state," he said.

Despite that, he still feels confident starting the year.

In fact, he said there are some exciting things to know about this year.

First, for the students, Schornick said they have two new programs to offer.

"We're starting a new agriculture education or FFA program, and then of course, we are going to piggyback that with foundations of manufacturing through a strong partnership with Tulsa Technology Center," he explained. "We are just super stoked. It gives our kids pathways. It gives them opportunities post-high school."

For the district, he's pleased to share they will now have even more security present.

Catoosa already has its own campus security officer, but now for the first time, they will have a school resource officer on the grounds. It's all thanks to the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

"Just their presence on campus. It will help not eliminate but alleviate any concerns we have as it relates to safety and security," said Schornick.

Also on the district's radar — construction projects. Construction on the new Catoosa Elementary School is well underway, and despite the bond measure to add more classrooms to this project not passing, Superintendent Schornick said he plans to go out for the bond measure one more time.

"It's very critical for us as a district to ensure that we have all grades Pre-K through 5 under one roof, and I can't stress that enough," he said.

Shornick told 2 News the bond measure would be exactly the same as what was on the ballot in February. This go-around, the district plans to take more time to educate voters and encourage more to turn out at the ballot box.

The new elementary school is set to be ready in the fall of 2024. If the added bond measure passes in October, he said the added classrooms will be constructed and ready in fall 2025.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

