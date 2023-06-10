Catoosa area cleaning up after storms leave damage

CATOOSA, Okla. — Storms with strong winds passed through Green Country last night and left localized damage near Catoosa.

The Catoosa Police Department said the high winds caused widespread power outages and damage from Lynn Lane east to SH 66 and East Pine Street north towards the Port of Catoosa.

As of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, PSO is reporting around 50 outages in the area, down from over 1,000 Friday night.

Multiple trees are down in the area, with one reportedly falling on a home, causing the roof to cave and the house to flood.

CPD made a water rescue after a mom and her child went into a deep ditch with water. 2 News' has yet to learn of any other injuries resulting from the storm.

The Catoosa Maintenance Facility at 204 N. Shawnee is open until 3 p.m. Saturday to take small tree branches and limbs. However, the facility said they are not equipped to take anything larger than four inches in diameter.

Initial reports describe the storm as strong downburst winds rather than a spin-up or a tornado, but complete details on the strength of the storm is expected to be released in the coming days.

This is a developing story. 2 News will update you as we learn more.

