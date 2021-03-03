Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Catalytic converters are a big target for thieves right now.

On Monday, a Tulsa resident discovered that the hard way. Now, Tulsa police are looking for two suspects.

Thieves are taking the catalytic converters from underneath cars. It’s a device that reduces gases and pollutants from your exhaust. Unlike many other car parts, these converters often contain medals with a high price tag like palladium, platinum, and rhodium, all of which sell at a much higher price than even gold.

Tulsan Kelly Kirkland is the latest victim of the trend when she said thieves tried to take her converter Monday morning. It was caught on a surveillance camera in the parking lot. They were unsuccessful before Kirkland confronted the two suspects in the parking lot outside her work.

She told 2 Works for You one of them said they were changing a flat on their girlfriend’s car, but it was actually her car.

“I said, that’s my car and those are new tires,” Kirkland said. “He then said, 'Oh, she must be over there and pointed to the parking lot next to our facility.’ I just thought it was strange.”

Kirkland said she reported the incident to the Tulsa Police Department. However, authorities have not commented on the surveillance video. Therefore, 2 Works for You cannot confirm the men in the video were stealing her converter.

Based on the damage to her catalytic converter, Kirkland believes that’s what they were after.

