Casting Call for major feature film made in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A casting call for extras is being made for a major feature film that is filming in Oklahoma City.
While the title of the film has not been released, the casting call is looking for storm chasers and will pay more for those who will be in rain or wind simulations.
For more information click the link here: https://conta.cc/3ABZEHJ
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter