Casting Call for major feature film made in Oklahoma

Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 29, 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — A casting call for extras is being made for a major feature film that is filming in Oklahoma City.

While the title of the film has not been released, the casting call is looking for storm chasers and will pay more for those who will be in rain or wind simulations.

For more information click the link here: https://conta.cc/3ABZEHJ

