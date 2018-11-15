Cashion Public Schools to receive bulletproof tornado shelters

CASHION, Okla. -- Cashion Public Schools will soon be receiving bulletproof tornado shelters, according to company SchoolSafe Modular Shelters.

The new shelters will provide high-level ballistics protection along with EF-5 tornado protection. They will be installed this week.

The shelters will be installed in homerooms and other key sites as determined by school administrators. The shelters allow students to enter without having to enter hallways.

SchoolSafe says the shelters can provide protection from high-level assault rifles.

