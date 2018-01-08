Cascia Hall names new headmaster

TULSA--Fr. Philip Cook, O.S.A. will be the next Headmaster at Cascia Hall Preparatory School, beginning July 1, 2018. Fr. Philip has served at Cascia off and on for the last 25 years. He started at Cascia in 1993 where he taught Theology and Latin in the middle school. After two years at Cascia, he moved to Chicago to complete his studies. Once ordained to the priesthood in 1997, he returned to Cascia Hall.

The Very Rev. Bernard C. Scianna, O.S.A., who is Prior Provincial of the Augustinians of Chicago, Canada and Chulucanas, Peru, stated, “I believe that Fr. Philip’s education and experience have prepared him to take on this important role of service for the School and the Augustinian Order. This is a very exciting time for Cascia Hall.” Fr. Philip currently teaches Theology in the upper school and enjoys a very positive rapport with his students, colleagues, board members, parents and alumni. Fr. Philip stated, “I am looking forward to taking on the challenge of leadership at Cascia Hall. Our students are some of brightest I have encountered and they energize me to be an even better teacher and leader.”

Fr. Philip will replace Mr. Roger Carter who had previously announced that he will be stepping down as Headmaster at the end of this school year after eight years of faithful service in this position. “I am grateful for his service during these two four-year terms of leadership. Roger was the first lay Headmaster in the school's history, and he did a great job of keeping Cascia moving forward. Please join me in thanking him for his commitment to our Cascia community over these years,” said Fr. Bernie.

A 1990 graduate of Villanova University, Fr. Philip earned a BA in Classics. He is a 1997 graduate of Catholic Theological Union where he earned a Master's of Divinity Degree. As a life-long learner, he completed a second Master's Degree in Latin and Greek in 2007 from Catholic University of America, and his Ph.D. in Classics in 2016 from the University of Florida.

Cascia Hall Preparatory School is a Catholic, Augustinian college preparatory school for students of all faiths in grades 6-12. In the Augustinian tradition, students receive a liberal arts education which prepares them for college and for life. Students at Cascia Hall benefit from challenging academics, enriching activities, an excellent faculty, and community support. For more information about Cascia Hall, visit www.casciahall.com.

