CASA Tulsa in need of volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in critical need of more volunteers. CASA Tulsa served more than 340 children last year and they want to continue to help the community.

“What you do today can help that child tomorrow,” said Kerrie Harlin.

Kerrie Harlin has been a CASA Tulsa volunteer for the last six years.

“It’s about just being there for them because at the end of the day, they need that,” said Harlin. “They’re children. They’re growing and they need someone who is going to be there for them.”

Harlin says it’s important work to advocate for children in foster care as they navigate the court system.

“It’s all about getting these children to feel safe and to feel comfortable,’ said Harlin.

Last year, CASA Tulsa served 343 children on 183 cases. Elizabeth Fischer, Executive Director of CASA Tulsa, Inc, says they need more volunteers to continue to help this community.

“There are a lot of children in foster care at any given time,” said Elizabeth Fischer.

In 2022, there were more than 1,300 children in foster care in Tulsa County. The organization trains advocates who spend 5-10 hours a month with a child then provide recommendations to a judge.

“We’re there to make sure that the judge gets as much information as possible about the child so that they can make the best decision possible for their best interest,” said Fischer.

Both Fischer and Harlin agree, the work can transform the life of a child.

“We are all a part of one community and we are here on this planet to help people,” said Harlin. “That’s one of our purposes here and I saw this as an opportunity for me to be involved in my community and help those that really need it the most and that’s our kids.”

To volunteer you must be 21 and older and pass a background check and interview process. There’s also 30 hours of training. For more information about the organization and volunteer process click here.

