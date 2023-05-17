CASA for Children in need of volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — For Ronny Hall’s reason for being a court-appointed special advocate for children is simple: he does it to stand up for kids who don’t have a voice in court.

“It’s maddening, it’s saddening and at the same time it’s gratifying and you’ll go through all of that in one day,” he said.

Hall carves out a little time each week to meet with the child. He also meets with parents, therapists and attorneys. Then, he speaks to the judge—because the child most often isn’t inside the courtroom to ultimately decide where he or she will permanently live.

“The attorneys are there to meet their legal needs,” said Hull. “But as a CASA volunteer, I get to represent what they are thinking, what they are feeling and what the kid is personally going through.”

CASA for Children Executive Director Suzanne Hughes says there are various reasons children are in foster care for no fault of their own.

“Maybe drug use with the parents, maybe neglect of some sort that they have to be taken into state’s custody,” she said.

A CASA volunteer is assigned to the case and helps the judge determine whether the child should be placed for adoption or reunited with parents.

“Our goal is reunification but we know that doesn’t always happen,” said Hughes. “We just want to make sure they are safe, loved, taken care of and happy.”

CASA is looking for volunteers to commit at least 10 hours a month, be 21 years of age or older, have good communication skills, be objective, and be able to pass a criminal and child welfare background screening. Most importantly, volunteers must have a heart for helping children. Right now, they are looking for volunteers to serve Muskogee, Wagoner, Sequoyah and McIntosh counties.

Individuals interested in volunteering can contact Jenny Crosby at 918-686-8199 or via email at jenny@casaok.org.

