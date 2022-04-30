Watch
Carrie Underwood, country stars react to Naomi Judd's death

Ethan Miller
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Naomi Judd
Posted at 6:40 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 19:40:57-04

TULSA, Okla. — Country music fans and performers are joining the Judd family in mourning the death of Naomi Judd.

The music legend's daughters announced her death from 'the disease of mental illness' on Saturday.

Oklahoma native and music star Carrie Underwood shared a tweet about the loss.

Broken Arrow native and Tony Award winning performer Kristin Chenoweth shared her thoughts about Naomi Judd's kindness.

Maren Morris, who saw the Judds at the CMT awards just weeks ago also posted about her death.

The Judds were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

