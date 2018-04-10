Care for Kids with Cancer, Donate board games and activity books to Joy in the Cause April 17

TULSA--Help us cheer up children with cancer by providing them new board games and activity books. 2 Works for You and Route 66 Chevrolet and Nissan are partnering with Joy in the Cause to share joy with children in the hospital.

How to Donate:

When: Tuesday, April 17 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Where: Route 66 Chevrolet and Nissan, I-44 and Memorial

What: Board games and activity books (i.e. coloring books, seek-a-word, mazes)

It's a "Battle of the Brands!" Let's see which truck fills up the fastest: the Chevy or the Nissan. Which is your favorite? Stop by and cast your vote with a donation to Joy in the Cause. You may even get to meet Mavis Pearl!

Joy in the Cause is a non profit 501c3 charity whose mission is to provide care, compassion, and joy one personal act of kindness at a time, helping those with life altering illness and special needs. Why does Joy in the Cause need board games? See this Facebook post.

