Car strikes power pole causing outages in Midtown

TULSA, Okla — Early Sunday evening a car struck a power pole causing almost two thousands PSO customers to lose power.

The Public Information Officer for PSO, Wayne Green, confirmed that crews are actively working to restore power and replace the damaged pole.

As of 8:00 p.m., PSO crews have restored power to the majority of customers that lost power due to the accident.

According to the PSO Outage Map, estimated time for power to be restored is 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.

We will update as more information becomes available.

