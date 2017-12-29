Car hits pole causing power outage in south Tulsa

TULSA--Power was out at a portion of South Peoria after a car hit a power pole before just after 10am on Friday.

Witnesses tell police that a tan car was heading northbound and a white car heading southbound.

TPD says that the tan car turned in front of white car on to 53rd Street but was hit.

Police say that the white car rammed into the power pole.

Authorities say that power was out in at least two business on the west side of the street.

South Peoria at 53rd was blocked both north and south until crews restored power.

The power outage affected more than 60 PSO customers for nearly six hours.

Police say that those involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.

