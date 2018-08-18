Owasso, Okla - A car has struck a house at 8329 N. 120th East Ave,Owasso, OK 74055.

The driver was reportedly driving in an unsafe way.

When police pulled the suspect over he waited till the officer got out of his car then sped off.

The driver of the car was speeding through the neighborhood upwards of 50 mph.

They hit a curb which caused the driver to lose control and crash into the house.

An individual inside the house was struck by the car and debris from the house.

The condition of both individuals is still unkown.

