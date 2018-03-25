Car drives through Claremore gas station

CLAREMORE - A car has driven through a Kum & Go in Claremore.

A clerk for the store tells 2 Works for You that a car drove through the store, which is located at 1302 West Will Rogers Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a customer inside the store suffered a leg injury and was transported to the hospital.

The occupants inside the car did not suffer any injuries, officials said.

