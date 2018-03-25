Car drives through Claremore gas station

2:41 PM, Mar 25, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLAREMORE - A car has driven through a Kum & Go in Claremore.

A clerk for the store tells 2 Works for You that a car drove through the store, which is located at 1302 West Will Rogers Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a customer inside the store suffered a leg injury and was transported to the hospital.

The occupants inside the car did not suffer any injuries, officials said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top