Car crashes into light pole, about 1,900 without power

TULSA - PSO reports about 1,900 were without power early Saturday evening after a car crashed into a light pole in the 2500 block of E. Haskell; restoration estimate is 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa Police report a vehicle hit the pole, basically knocking it in half. The outage it caused spread from N. Lewis all the way east to the University of Tulsa area. PSO has sent out alerts to customers in the area that electricity should be back on by 7:30 p.m. Some in the TU area already have been restored.

No injuries or transports to the hospital were reported from the scene.

More information as it comes in.

