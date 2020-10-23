Car crashes into thrift store in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A community staple in Tulsa’s midtown has been temporary shut down after a car crashed though the building early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m.

The Family and Children’s Services Thrift store located at 7th and Utica has been providing low cost clothes, toys, games, furniture and more for the past five years under store manager Bobby Polanco’s guidance.

“It’s very rewarding,” Polanco said. “To see the smiles and how thankful they are for the savings.”

Polanco said the store has been seeing more people since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This is why he was hurt to see the store he managed to be wrecked.

“It was heartbreaking,” Polanco said. “I know there are going to be customers that try come in today and can’t.”

Polanco has the surveillance footage of the car crashing into the store, knocking down multiple shelves, racks, and carts, then driving back out of the store after hitting a second wall.

“I’ve been in retail all my live and I have never seen something like this happen,” Polanco said.

The building inspector told Polanco that the estimated cost for the repairs is around $15,000 to $20,000.

Though the store will not be all the way fixed, employees are working quickly to have it safely open by Saturday.

“Dont give up on me,” Polanco said. “Come back and visit.”

The person who drove their car through the store is still unknown. If you or some one you know has information about the incident, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 918-585-9222.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --