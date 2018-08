TULSA, Okla. - Police arrested one person and are looking for two suspects following a car chase early Wednesday morning.

The chase started at 81st and 129th East Avenue in Broken Arrow. It ended near 51st and 129th East Avenue in Tulsa after the vehicle crashed into a ditch at the St. John Business Center.

Broken Arrow Police initially tried to pull over the car while investigating reports of a burglary in the area.

Officers say they recovered several stolen items and found drugs inside the car.

