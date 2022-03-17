Car crashed into apartment in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — No one is injured after a driver backing up ended up backing into an apartment in west Tulsa.
Police told 2 News Oklahoma the driver's foot slipped while backing up at the complex near 49th and Jackson.
No one was hurt and they got the car out of the apartment before police arrived.
